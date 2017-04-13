Police: teen said she was held at gunpoint before Wednesday's police search

UPDATE: Moore isn't injured and currently being interviewed by police.

She was found at a hotel on the 3800 block of Brooks after a call came in around 12:30.

Police say they met initial resistance from a male who is believed to be an acquaintance to Moore. The man might be involved in the shooting, but is not the shooter law enforcement say.

The Blue Hyundai has been impounded; it's the second car from the incident.

UPDATE: The MEPA for Moore has been canceled. Police say they found her safe, but have not revealed anymore details.

Missoula police are looking for 17-year-old Lacey Moore.

Moore reportedly called police around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday and said she was being held at gunpoint behind the Corso Apartments on Milwaukee Way. Since that time, police have not heard from her.

Missoula Detective Sgt. Travis Welsh says on Wednesday morning, three cars were in the parking lot when one man pulled out a handgun and fired it. All vehicles left the scene by the time police arrived.

Police worked all night trying to locate Moore and have been unsuccessful. She is described as a white female with blonde hair, green eyes, 5'10" and 150 lbs.

Police say she may be in the company of Cory Kendall in a Blue 2005 Hyundai Elantra with Montana License Plate 442629B

Any information can be reported to the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300.