Kassis ready to soar in second year

Not many receivers in Division I college football get the chance to see the field as a true freshman, but Montana State's Kevin Kassis is an exception.

"Back of my head, I always knew I could contribute at this level," Kassis said. "I just wanted to come in and help the team, whether that be on scout team, or, I was lucky enough to help out on Saturdays."

The true freshman from El Dorado, California appeared in all but one game last season for the Bobcats, finishing fifth on the team in receiving yards. He averaged an impressive 16.9 yards per catch, but it's hard work both on and off the field, that sets him apart.

"I think that's what sets Kevin apart a little bit," said Cats Wide Receivers Coach Matt Miller. "He's a very detailed person and it shows up on his real life too. He gets his school work done, his house is in order, and of course it shows up on the football field as well."

"I just want to be the hardest worker," said Kassis. "If that's catching Jugs, bringing more guys with me to Jugs, working out because that's the little things that's going to separate myself."

What Kassis lacks in size he makes up for in athleticism and versatility, and the Cats have high hopes for the sophomore to be this upcoming season.

"He brings another dimension to the receiver group," said Cats Junior Wide Receiver Mitch Herbert. "He's quick and not a lot of guys can keep up with him. He's probably about the best route runner on the team. So he's going to help us a lot."

Looking back at his first year in the blue and gold, Kassis says the biggest difference this season is confidence.

"Yeah, I was a little quiet coming in," said Kassis. "I think the big thing for myself is a lot more confidence. And these guys are great. I came in quiet but they broke me out of my shell. I'm really surrounded by a great group of guys."