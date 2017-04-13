Yellowstone Superintendent speaks out about reports on sexual ha - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Yellowstone Superintendent speaks out about reports on sexual harassment in the workforce

Posted: Updated:
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK -

In an investigation released Wednesday, Federal investigators say there’s credible evidence of unwelcome inappropriate conduct toward female workers in Yellowstone National Park.

ABC FOX Montana went into the park Wednesday to find out more about this report where federal investigators interviewed more than 100 current and past park employees and concluded that there were instances of sexual harassment against female employees in the maintenance department.

When asked about the situation Superintendent Dan Wenk said he was disgusted that this happened in the park.

"It's disturbing actually I think it's worse it made me angry when I heard the allegations, " said Dan Wenk, Yellowstone Superintendent. 

He's been working with the park for 6 years and says nothing of this magnitude has happened.

"We've successfully dealt with things in national park previously we did not know these allegations when they came forward but we do have the responsibility to Fix them," said Wenk.

The investigation centers around complaints made by a maintenance worker in 2012.

The employee made six allegation, five of which center around inappropriate conduct towards women, but not all were found credible by investigators.

One of the claims investigators confirmed there was a men’s club environment in the maintenance division and female employees say they were verbally abused and treated unequally.

Wenk said this is unacceptable.

"All employees deserve a work place that is enriching and comfortable to work with free from any hostile or harassment," said Wenk.

Of the claims that were made that investigators couldn’t substantiate the verbal abuse of a female coworker and another claim of inappropriate touching.

Since the investigation Wenk and his team have been making actions to figure out what is best for the employees within the park. 

“I think people will see that we do have problems and that we do need to take action,” said Wenk. “We have already taken action an example last summer we began sexual harassment training for all of our seasonal workforce so they knew what to do in this incident and how to report it. And the National Park Service overall has stepped up their service for training.”

He has one message he would like to tell his employees and park goers. 

"To my employees I would say that I apologize for anyone that had any hostility or harassment,” said Wenk. “That situation is not right for anyone else. I encourage people to read the report and make your own mind up about the decision. You'll see with issues and the problems, but you will not see the actions that are being taken.”

Federal investigators say at the bottom of the report, that any action based on the findings is in the hands of park superintendent.

Wenk is not alone others I spoke with today here at Yellowstone national park say they are sad to hear about inappropriate Behavior of some of the employees.

ABC FOX Montana asked Senator Daines what his thought was On the incident.

Senator Daines said “The behavior described in this report is unacceptable and has no place in our National Parks or in any workplace across the country. Our National Parks make our country uniquely American, but they must be a safe place for employees to work. As the new Chair of National Parks Subcommittee, I will demand vigorous oversight to ensure there is proper accountability. ” 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A Montana man is lucky to be alive after a stranger gave him CPR

    A Montana man is lucky to be alive after a stranger gave him CPR

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:57:02 GMT

    One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby. 

    One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby. 

  • Students facing repercussions for allegedly breaking into Victor School

    Students facing repercussions for allegedly breaking into Victor School

    Friday, July 14 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-07-14 20:50:31 GMT
    Credit: Google @2017Credit: Google @2017

    Three students are in hot water after they allegedly broke into and stole from Victor Public School. One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8.

    Three students are in hot water after they allegedly broke into and stole from Victor Public School. One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:40:13 GMT

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

  • Owner charged in fatal dog attack

    Owner charged in fatal dog attack

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:09:21 GMT
    The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office issued citations to Wayne Bartlett, the owner of the two pit bull dogs, that law enforcement say were responsible for the death of Melissa Barnes at her home, June 24.   Bartlett is charged with two counts of Vicious / Dangerous Dog and two counts of failure to have current Rabies Vaccinations on the dogs as required. He has until July 28th, 2017, to make his appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court to answer to these charges. The ...
    The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office issued citations to Wayne Bartlett, the owner of the two pit bull dogs, that law enforcement say were responsible for the death of Melissa Barnes at her home, June 24.   Bartlett is charged with two counts of Vicious / Dangerous Dog and two counts of failure to have current Rabies Vaccinations on the dogs as required. He has until July 28th, 2017, to make his appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court to answer to these charges. The ...

  • 15-year-old girl says she was raped by two including a 20-year-old man

    15-year-old girl says she was raped by two including a 20-year-old man

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:12:06 GMT

    A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...

    A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...

  • Roofing contractors endure this brutal heat

    Roofing contractors endure this brutal heat

    Friday, July 14 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-07-14 19:56:47 GMT

    Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor. 

    Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor. 

  • Summer heat increases crime

    Summer heat increases crime

    Friday, July 14 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-15 00:50:30 GMT

    The heat is on and that can be a burglar's best friend.

    The heat is on and that can be a burglar's best friend.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.