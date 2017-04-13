Yellowstone Superintendent speaks out about reports on sexual harassment in the workforce

In an investigation released Wednesday, Federal investigators say there’s credible evidence of unwelcome inappropriate conduct toward female workers in Yellowstone National Park.

ABC FOX Montana went into the park Wednesday to find out more about this report where federal investigators interviewed more than 100 current and past park employees and concluded that there were instances of sexual harassment against female employees in the maintenance department.

When asked about the situation Superintendent Dan Wenk said he was disgusted that this happened in the park.

"It's disturbing actually I think it's worse it made me angry when I heard the allegations, " said Dan Wenk, Yellowstone Superintendent.

He's been working with the park for 6 years and says nothing of this magnitude has happened.

"We've successfully dealt with things in national park previously we did not know these allegations when they came forward but we do have the responsibility to Fix them," said Wenk.

The investigation centers around complaints made by a maintenance worker in 2012.

The employee made six allegation, five of which center around inappropriate conduct towards women, but not all were found credible by investigators.

One of the claims investigators confirmed there was a men’s club environment in the maintenance division and female employees say they were verbally abused and treated unequally.

Wenk said this is unacceptable.

"All employees deserve a work place that is enriching and comfortable to work with free from any hostile or harassment," said Wenk.

Of the claims that were made that investigators couldn’t substantiate the verbal abuse of a female coworker and another claim of inappropriate touching.

Since the investigation Wenk and his team have been making actions to figure out what is best for the employees within the park.

“I think people will see that we do have problems and that we do need to take action,” said Wenk. “We have already taken action an example last summer we began sexual harassment training for all of our seasonal workforce so they knew what to do in this incident and how to report it. And the National Park Service overall has stepped up their service for training.”

He has one message he would like to tell his employees and park goers.

"To my employees I would say that I apologize for anyone that had any hostility or harassment,” said Wenk. “That situation is not right for anyone else. I encourage people to read the report and make your own mind up about the decision. You'll see with issues and the problems, but you will not see the actions that are being taken.”

Federal investigators say at the bottom of the report, that any action based on the findings is in the hands of park superintendent.

Wenk is not alone others I spoke with today here at Yellowstone national park say they are sad to hear about inappropriate Behavior of some of the employees.

ABC FOX Montana asked Senator Daines what his thought was On the incident.

Senator Daines said “The behavior described in this report is unacceptable and has no place in our National Parks or in any workplace across the country. Our National Parks make our country uniquely American, but they must be a safe place for employees to work. As the new Chair of National Parks Subcommittee, I will demand vigorous oversight to ensure there is proper accountability. ”