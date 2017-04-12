MDT is always prepared for snow storms no matter the month

It's spring time in Montana, but that doesn't mean the winter weather is behind us. With the potential of more snow on the horizon, we wanted to know if the Montana Department of Transportation is still ready to tackle a springtime snow storm.

Brandi Hamilton in charge of Maintenance Operations for MDT says they keep the plows well intact into the spring.

When summer rolls around they will take the plows off, but if snow falls in June or even July they will be ready for it.

John VanDelinder Street Superintendent here in Bozeman says it's closing in on the time where they start to pack things up.

"Easter seems to be the day when we think we are done unless there is an early Easter, so this is a later Easter, so we are thinking right now. We start taking them off in the last week or so, so we can get ready for our asphalt operations and clean up," said VanDelinder.

If snow falls after they pack the plows up they can easily re-attach the plows and head out.

VanDelinder recalls a time where it snowed 18 inches in the middle of June right here in Bozeman.

One thing is for certain both VanDelinder and Hamilton say no matter the month, they are always prepared for snow here in Montana.