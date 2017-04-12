Potential increase in student fees for campus recreation facilities at MSU

Montana state university students you may want to listen closely to this, your fees to use campus recreation facilities may increase.

Montana state university is eyeing some new features to make recreation more fun. The question is will students support it with tuition hikes already a hot topic statewide.

It’s up for a vote now. ASMSU which is the Montana State Student Government Organization is proposing a new artificial turf and an expansion of a new rock climbing wall. If approved this new fee would mean an extra nearly 20 dollars added to a student's tuition.

Here is what some said.

Daniel Bock a Sophomore at MSU said, "I am in Support of increased fees that improve facilities that give students better opportunities to recreate in safe and healthy ways.

However Kad Fallsdown another student disagreed, "I voted against the turf field project. I just felt that we are trying to decrease tuition and I didn't feel like raising student fees on top of that, was a good idea."

Right now, that vote is up for students. If students do vote yes the Board of Regents will then vote on a total of three proposals in May.