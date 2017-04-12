Final days for Copper Chute Slide

A talk of the town in Anaconda, the Copper Chute or Super Slide will be taken down after 20 years.

It's beloved in the community, but the slide is a hazard and has sent people to the emergency room on more than one occasion.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge Chief Executive Bill Everett said the slide needs to be torn down.

Everett added Anaconda's favorite slide has left locals in the past with serious injuries.

"We have had people cut their legs. We had one young gal cut her leg and ripped open, severely all the way from ankle to hip, and actually had nerve damage. We had several broken ankles because of the speed of the slide,” said Everett.

The Chief Executive added there's already been a couple lawsuits against the slide.

He said a local construction company will be taking down the slide and utilizing what's left for a new shooting range.

"We will utilize the material sitting there. We will use the platform for the safer shooting range. We will have a deck that the archers can shoot off the deck and into the targets. So it will be utilizing with what's left of it,” said Bud Myotte, Owner of Zombie Construction.

Once the slide is gone, the area where the slide once stood will be turned into a parking lot.

As for the new shooting range, it will be next to the Armory and ready in May.