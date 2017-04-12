Man cleared of charges in murder case, detectives following new leads

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office has cleared Nathan Utt of any possible charges after his alibi checked out.

Utt was taken into custody during the investigation Shirley Ann Ramey's murder in Hope, Idaho.

During the preliminary investigation, eyewitnesses placed Utt in the area prior to the time of death. Based on the seriousness of the crime, detectives appeared before a local magistrate to obtain an arrest warrant, fearing that Utt may have traveled out of state. While interview Utt, he provided legitimate and verifiable information as to his whereabouts during the crime.

He's been released "without prejudiced by the Bonner County Prosecutor" according to the department's press release.

The investigation is ongoing and other leads are being investigated.