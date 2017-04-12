Deceased Montana man identified, information requested by Coeur d'Alene PD

The deceased man located on the east side of Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive south of Sherman Avenue has been identified as 43-year-old Larry Duane Long of Polson, Montana.

The circumstances surrounding Long’s death are still being investigated.

Detectives would like to talk with anyone who had contact with Long between April 3, 2017 and April 6, 2017. Anyone with information should call Detective Winstead at the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.