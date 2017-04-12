Bozeman mayor joins national challenge for water conservation

Mayor Carson Taylor is joining mayors across the country in asking residents to make a long-term commitment to manage water resources more wisely by taking part in the annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation — and in return residents can win a new Toyota Prius, water saving fixtures, and hundreds of other prizes.

The annual challenge, April 1- 30, is a non-profit national community service campaign to see which leaders can best inspire their residents to make a series of informative and easy-to-do online pledges at mywaterpledge.com to use water more efficiently. Students and teachers can take part in the pledge, too, by accessing a special section of the website. Once there, teachers can download lesson plans relating to water conservation, make the pledge on behalf of their classes and enter to win classroom supplies and gift cards for their school.

Mayor Taylor acknowledges that as a headwaters city, water is a finite resource in Bozeman. Bozeman’s long-range water resources plan calls for sixty percent of needed future supplies to come from water conservation. Water conservation is the most affordable and expedient source of additional water supplies to accommodate the rapid growth of our city and to protect against drought.

“As the only city in the state of Montana with a Water Conservation Program, Bozeman is excited to participate in the 2017 National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation for the first time. It takes all of us doing our part by making decisions to use less water in and around our homes and businesses to succeed in conserving water for the future. I urge Bozeman residents to take the pledge. Every drop counts!” says Mayor Taylor.

To participate, residents enter online at mywaterpledge.com and make a series of online pledges to conserve water on behalf of Bozeman. Cities compete in population categories. The city with the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge in their population category are entered into drawings for hundreds of eco-friendly prizes, including home improvement gift cards, home irrigation equipment, and a grand prize Toyota Prius. The challenge also includes additional resources for residents, including cost-saving tips at home.