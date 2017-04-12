Bozeman mayor joins national challenge for water conservation - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman mayor joins national challenge for water conservation

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Mayor Carson Taylor is joining mayors across the country in asking residents to make a long-term commitment to manage water resources more wisely by taking part in the annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation — and in return residents can win a new Toyota Prius, water saving fixtures, and hundreds of other prizes.

The annual challenge, April 1- 30, is a non-profit national community service campaign to see which leaders can best inspire their residents to make a series of informative and easy-to-do online pledges at mywaterpledge.com to use water more efficiently. Students and teachers can take part in the pledge, too, by accessing a special section of the website. Once there, teachers can download lesson plans relating to water conservation, make the pledge on behalf of their classes and enter to win classroom supplies and gift cards for their school.

Mayor Taylor acknowledges that as a headwaters city, water is a finite resource in Bozeman.  Bozeman’s long-range water resources plan calls for sixty percent of needed future supplies to come from water conservation.  Water conservation is the most affordable and expedient source of additional water supplies to accommodate the rapid growth of our city and to protect against drought.

“As the only city in the state of Montana with a Water Conservation Program, Bozeman is excited to participate in the 2017 National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation for the first time. It takes all of us doing our part by making decisions to use less water in and around our homes and businesses to succeed in conserving water for the future. I urge Bozeman residents to take the pledge. Every drop counts!” says Mayor Taylor.  

To participate, residents enter online at mywaterpledge.com and make a series of online pledges to conserve water on behalf of Bozeman. Cities compete in population categories. The city with the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge in their population category are entered into drawings for hundreds of eco-friendly prizes, including home improvement gift cards, home irrigation equipment, and a grand prize Toyota Prius. The challenge also includes additional resources for residents, including cost-saving tips at home.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A Montana man is lucky to be alive after a stranger gave him CPR

    A Montana man is lucky to be alive after a stranger gave him CPR

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:57:02 GMT

    One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby. 

    One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby. 

  • Students facing repercussions for allegedly breaking into Victor School

    Students facing repercussions for allegedly breaking into Victor School

    Friday, July 14 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-07-14 20:50:31 GMT
    Credit: Google @2017Credit: Google @2017

    Three students are in hot water after they allegedly broke into and stole from Victor Public School. One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8.

    Three students are in hot water after they allegedly broke into and stole from Victor Public School. One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8.

  • Lincoln mother faces charges of being intoxicated while caring for her young kids

    Lincoln mother faces charges of being intoxicated while caring for her young kids

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:03:29 GMT

    A Lincoln mother is behind bars accused of being passed out drunk while caring for her two young children. 

    A Lincoln mother is behind bars accused of being passed out drunk while caring for her two young children. 

  • 15-year-old girl says she was raped by two including a 20-year-old man

    15-year-old girl says she was raped by two including a 20-year-old man

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:12:06 GMT

    A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...

    A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...

  • Three acres lost in Columbia Falls fire

    Three acres lost in Columbia Falls fire

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:46:50 GMT

    Columbia Falls, MT.- A structure fire occurred at a home on Columbia Falls Stage Road, Thursday afternoon. 

    Columbia Falls, MT.- A structure fire occurred at a home on Columbia Falls Stage Road, Thursday afternoon. 

  • Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:40:13 GMT

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

  • Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:33:26 GMT
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...

  • We find out when the best time is to get your Flathead cherries

    We find out when the best time is to get your Flathead cherries

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:32:28 GMT

    Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.

    Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.