Whitefish to get 40 millions dollars in renovations

40 million dollars in renovations are happening in downtown Whitefish, and it all starts with a bike path revamp.

Whitefish Public Works Director, Craig Workman tells us that the town will be adding a new underpass through the bridge on Baker Ave to keep people safe, "It's a primary pedestrian way, and it will be helpful for locals that bike or walk as a means of transportation and will also help tourists when they're in town."

This one million dollar underpass will connect the bike trail underneath. A grant was just submitted to support the project and once approved the project will begin.

Dana Smith, Whitefish's Finance Director tells us folks can see new widened sidewalks on Central Ave this coming fall.

With Whitefish being a tourist destination the widened sidewalks will help with flow.

The estimated cost taken from resort tax? Five hundred thousand dollars.

Workman tells us decorative street lights, landscape amenities and street trees will also be added to the new sidewalks downtown.

All of these projects will continue until 2022.