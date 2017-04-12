Infrastructure bill likely to go down to the wire again

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A decision on whether to pass a bill to pay for infrastructure projects through bonding is likely to go down to the wire again.



The Montana House last week voted down a bill to issue $78 million in bonds to pay for public works and capital building projects. A $98 million bonding bill passed by the Senate is languishing in the House Appropriations Committee.



House Appropriations Chairwoman Nancy Ballance said Wednesday the issue is at a stalemate.



Ballance says she believes input is needed from Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, otherwise it will likely be delayed until the last day of the session.



Lawmakers are planning to adjourn by the end of next week.



Two years ago, a $150 million bonding bill failed by a single vote in the House the day before the session ended.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)