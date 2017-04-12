Dakota Access company can keep some pipeline secrets

Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.
Between July 10th and July 11th the Rogers Mountain Lazier fire grew by three hundred acres.
Between July 10th and July 11th the Rogers Mountain Lazier fire grew by three hundred acres.
Please stay away from that area for your safety and the safety of the first responders.
Please stay away from that area for your safety and the safety of the first responders.
After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.
After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.
One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby.
One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby.
Three students are in hot water after they allegedly broke into and stole from Victor Public School. One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8.
Three students are in hot water after they allegedly broke into and stole from Victor Public School. One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8.
A Lincoln mother is behind bars accused of being passed out drunk while caring for her two young children.
A Lincoln mother is behind bars accused of being passed out drunk while caring for her two young children.
A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...
A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...
Columbia Falls, MT.- A structure fire occurred at a home on Columbia Falls Stage Road, Thursday afternoon.
Columbia Falls, MT.- A structure fire occurred at a home on Columbia Falls Stage Road, Thursday afternoon.
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.