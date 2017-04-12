Lawmakers advance more bills as they race toward adjournment - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lawmakers advance more bills as they race toward adjournment

By Associated Press

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana legislators are moving to clear a slate of bills from its waning schedule, including a slate of proposals focused abortion, guns and marijuana.
    
On Wednesday, the House advanced a measure to outlaw abortion on so-called pain-capable fetuses and moved forward with finalizing rules on medicinal marijuana.
    
Meanwhile, the Senate advanced a bill that would define a fertilized embryo as a person, but the measure would need the approval of at least 42 of 50 senators to advance to the governor's desk. The chamber also reaffirmed its support for allowing lawmakers to carry concealed firearms in the Capitol.
    
Some legislators hope to gavel the current session to a close by the end of next week, but they still have pressing issues to handle, including a possible vote on an infrastructure package and the state budget.

