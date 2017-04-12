Donald Trump Jr. to campaign for Gianforte - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Donald Trump Jr. to campaign for Gianforte

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to campaign in Montana for Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte.
    
President Donald Trump's oldest son is scheduled to make campaign stops April 21 in Kalispell, Hamilton and Billings and April 22 in Bozeman.
    
Gianforte, Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks are seeking to replace Ryan Zinke, who resigned Montana's only congressional seat to become U.S. Interior Secretary.
    
Absentee ballots will be mailed out April 28. The final day of voting is Thursday, May 25.
    
Donald Trump Jr. has previously visited Montana to hunt.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.