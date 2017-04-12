Polson teen walks 80 miles for missing, murdered indigenous women

A young woman is back at home in Polson after traveling 80 miles by foot across the Flathead Indian Reservation to raise awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women.

Marita Growing Thunder started an art project at the beginning of her senior year at Polson High School. The project is called "Save our Sisters: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman." Every day this year, Growing Thunder makes a native regalia and then wears it to school.

She recently took her efforts on the road.

It took four days and 80 miles on foot. When Growing Thunder couldn't continue on foot, she went by horseback. One trip to the hospital later and several blisters on her feet, she says that hurt was nothing compared to the hurt her sisters endured.

"It's for the people, it's for everybody," says Growing Thunder.

According to the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, during the period of 1979 through 1992, homicide was the third leading cause of death of Native American females aged 15 to 34. Seventy-five percent were killed by family members or acquaintances.

NIWRC also reports that in some tribal communities, Native American women face murder rates that are more than 10 times the national average.

She and several supporters walked 80 miles across the Flathead Indian Reservation for those who no longer could.

"For me, walking is very healing. And it was just a dedication to the CSKT women as well as the women who are found on the Highway of Tears in British Columbia. It's really affected my family a lot and I thought that this would be a way to cope with it, to cope with the crisis," says Growing Thunder.

It's crisis that's affected Growing Thunders family five times. Her mother shared some memories of the women in her family who were murdered.

"There wasn't a day he didn't talk about his sister. He kept that memory alive," her mother says of her aunt.

Dozens walked for their aunts, mothers, daughters, cousins and sisters. It was an experience Growing Thunder says she'll never forget.

"It almost feels unreal. I can't believe it happened so quickly. Just the other day I was nervous about beginning and now we're already at the end. It's amazing."

Growing Thunder says it doesn't matter how many people can tell you you can't do it. She says you can do whatever you put your mind to.

She'll finish out her senior year the same way she started, honoring her sisters who are no longer with her today. The regalia's she made will be on display at the Salish Kootenai College.