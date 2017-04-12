Search scaled back for missing Flathead woman - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Search scaled back for missing Flathead woman

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The Flathead Sheriff's Department is scaling back the search for a missing woman, Dacia Finch, 55. 

Finch went missing a week ago and efforts have been put forward to locate her with no success.

The Flathead Sheriff's Department has been searching on the east side of the Flathead River by the bridge on Holt State Road.

Her car was found near the Flathead River.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department. 

