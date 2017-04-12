Police investigate gunshot fired near apartment complex

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The state's chief political watchdog says the chairman of the Montana Public Service Commission broke ethics laws when he used office resources to write a column that disparaged a candidate for the regulatory body in last year's election.
The continued hot, dry weather has prompted officials to step up fire restrictions in Yellowstone County. Stage II Fire restrictions were implemented Friday morning, July 14 on private lands in Yellowstone County.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana may have to run its one-of-a-kind Medicaid expansion program for a third of the cost if lower-than-expected state income triggers budget cuts next month.
One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby.
A Lincoln mother is behind bars accused of being passed out drunk while caring for her two young children.
A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...
Columbia Falls, MT.- A structure fire occurred at a home on Columbia Falls Stage Road, Thursday afternoon.
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.
First concert sold over 2,500 tickets.
