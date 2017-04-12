Police investigate gunshot fired near apartment complex

UPDATE: The shooter is described as a white male, about 6 ft. tall, wearing a grey short-sleeved t-shirt and a black bandanna.

UPDATE: One of the vehicles has been located at Stone Creek Lodge on Airway Blvd according to Sergeant Welsh.

A woman is at the police department for an interview; she's not a suspect.

Missoula Police responded to 1665 Milwaukee Way after reports of a gunshot came in around 9:40.

Sergeant Travis Welsh said three cars were in the parking lot, when one man produced a handgun. All vehicles left the scene and police are unaware if any of the cars' occupants need medical attention.

The parking lot and Milwaukee Way have been closed off. Detectives are on the way to search for leads.

One witness says he was woken up by the sound of gunfire; his apartment overlooks the area. Another says that they saw police searching nearby buildings with assault rifles.

Middle school students at Sussex were told to head in doors. Around 10:25 police gave them the all clear.

Welsh says no one in the area is in immediate danger.

Our Reporter Jenna Heberden and Executive Producer Jackie Coffin are both on the scene to gather more information.