Missoula childcare expert says scorned drop-off center taking steps to improve

Experts in Montana are seeing opportunities to improve the state’s childcare practices, after an incident involving two children at a Missoula drop-off center gathered worldwide attention.

After 7-month-old Eliana Blinov was bitten multiple times at the Busy Hands Fun Center, over a span of nearly a minute and a half, Kelly Rosenleaf with Missoula’s Child Care Resources detailed a number of ways improvements are beginning to show themselves in wake of the incident.

It began, she said, with Busy Hands’ efforts to improve their practice, after CCR contacted the center about making improvements.

"We made an appointment, we went over there with materials about biting and supervision, both for parents and for the caregivers, and talked to them a little about it,” said Rosenleaf.

While Busy Hands is not required to undergo this degree of training and education, Rosenleaf said, since it’s technically an unlicensed facility, ownership expressed a desire to improve and educate their staff immediately after the incident on March 31st.

Rosenleaf said they went through everything they could when visiting with the center.

“We looked at the space, and how they might improve their supervision by adjusting how they have their space set up, because sometimes that makes a big difference,” she said.

Rosenleaf stated CCR’s mission is to make sure children are taken care of, regardless of licensing or not, and said she objects to the idea of the 2-year-old toddler being banned from any childcare facility as well.

Busy Hands ownership previously reported the toddler involved in the biting was not brought in by a regular client, and that the child had been kicked out of another childcare center a week earlier.

Rosenleaf said criticism or backlash directed at the toddler or their family is completely unfair.

"That a two year old who bites is troubled or mentally ill, thats not true,” Rosenleaf said. “It's a developmental phase of a lot of two year olds, and its something we work with and adults help toddlers work through."