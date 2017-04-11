Trump Jr to visit Montana as Gianforte guest

Greg Gianforte is welcoming his own special guest next week to the Treasure State, as the Republican congressional candidate continues his campaign trail.

On Tuesday, Gianforte announced that Donald Trump Jr will join him on Friday, April 21st in Kalispell, Hamilton, and Billings, with a visit to Bozeman on Saturday, April 22nd.

Gianforte's Press Secretary, Shane Scanlon, confirmed Trump Jr will be with Gianforte in Montana next week, and while he said details and logistics of Trump Jr's agenda have yet to be worked out, he said more information is available for anyone looking to RSVP on trumpinmontana.com.