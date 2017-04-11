What are your rights as an airlines passenger?

A video of a man being dragged off an overcrowded United Flight in Chicago takes off across the internet landing the airline in the middle of a growing controversy.

This incident opens up the question is it legal for an airlines to take you off a plane at any time?

The answer is yes.

So ABC FOX Montana went to Montana’s busiest airport Yellowstone International in Bozeman to find out what you can and can't do on a flight.

Many travelers coming and leaving Bozeman were shocked by the unsettling video of the passenger being dragged off the plane.

One traveler says "I think united dropped the ball I think if they didn't have room for their own employees they shouldn't let them on to start with."

Another passenger said "Years I've gone on air travel is become more challenging as a passenger we were just talking about that earlier today the seats are getting smaller less amenities everything more expensive in that instance was clearly an fortunate."

"As a former airline employee it's disappointing it got to that point," said Brian Sprenger, Director of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

Yellowstone International director Brian Sprenger knows the ins and outs of airports.

When it comes to overbooked flights, he says passengers have very few rights.

"Anytime a passenger buys an airline ticket there's actually a contract of carriage between the passengers and the airlines,” said Sprenger. “It really details what the contractual rights area the contractual obligations are for the airlines."

Federal regulations do not prevent carriers from selling more seats than a flight can accommodate; a practice the airline industry says allows carriers to try to fill planes despite the number of no-shows that they can expect on any given flight.

And not every passenger is treated the same.

ABC FOX Montana dug into united contracts and found out in the case of an overbooked flight with not enough volunteers to give up seats. The airline will determine who to take off a plane based on age, Itinerary,or even ticket price!

Airplane officials say it's all in the fine print.

In the event there are not enough volunteers, as was the case with Sunday’s Flight 3411, United's contract says preference will be given to “Qualified Individuals with Disabilities, unaccompanied minors under the age of 18 years, or minors between the ages of 5 to 15 years who use the unaccompanied minor service”

Beyond that, United does not spell out a hard and fast rule. Instead, the airline says only that “the priority of all other confirmed passengers may be determined based on a passenger’s fare class, itinerary, status of frequent-flier program membership, and the time in which the passenger presents him/herself for check-in without advanced seat assignment.”

So what happens if I get bumped from a plane?

You are entitled to some form of compensation, commensurate with how long it takes the airline to get to your destination past the scheduled time.

The Department of Transportation does have clear guidance about compensation due to fliers "involuntarily denied boarding,

From the DOT, if you arrive at your destination beyond:



--One to two hours after your original landing time on a domestic flight, you'll get 200 percent of the cost of your ticket, up to $675.

--Two or more hours beyond your original landing time on domestic flights gets you 400 percent of the cost of your ticket, up to $1350.

--One to four hours beyond your original landing time on an international itinerary will get you 200 percent of the cost of your ticket, up to $675.

--Four hours or more beyond your original landing time on international flights will net you 400 percent of the cost of your ticket, up to $1350.

The United Airlines CEO today apologized to the person dragged off the plane. In his statement, CEO Oscar Munoz also apologized to other customers on the plane.He also said united would review the incident and its policies and announce the results by April 30-th. Munoz initially refused to offer a full apology.