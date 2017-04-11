Sheriff: Overcrowded Libby jail may have led to deadly crash

Jails exist to keep a community safe from harmful people, but what happens when a jail can't fulfill that?

Overcrowded and under budgeted that’s exactly what's happening to the Libby jail.

Sheriff Roby Bowe tells us overcrowding has always been an issue, "It's always the case, there are definitely people that are out and that should not in because of the overcrowding. It's a complicated system to negotiate." Bowe is referring to David Richardson’s case.

Sheriff Bowe says Richardson was supposed to be in jail supposedly awaiting a trial on theft charges but instead was out driving, presumably under the influence.

Davidson was driving on Montana highway 56 when he drifted over the center line and struck a vehicle head on, killing Laura Cooper from Troy and injuring her son and his friend in the backseat of the car.

Sheriff Bowe tells us, "We were sitting in the mid 40's and our jail population right now, our detention center can handle about 24, that's how many beds we have. We've been running in the high 30s and the low forties."

Inmates sleep two to a cell and when they run out of room inmates sleep on the floor on a hard plastic shell.

Overcrowding causes fights and more officers need to be hired to control the inmates and Sheriff Bowe is running out of a budget so he asks the community for their support. He tells us, “Eventually we'll probably have to bring it to the voters to see what they want as far as expanding the detention center."

Sheriff Bowe tells us engineers have already been hired to look at the potential cost to expand the existing jail and the budget for the expansion is still unknown at this time.