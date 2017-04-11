NASA "auctions" off sections of the planet for Earth Day

NASA is gearing up for Earth Day by offering visitors to it's website sections of planet earth.

The space agency split the planet into 64,000 pieces that it is adopting out as part of an awareness campaign.

Each piece is about 55 miles wide and chosen for participants at random, so you could end up with downtown Phoenix - or a chunk of the Arctic Ocean.

Each adopter gets a detailed scientific analysis on their slice of paradise with modern satellite images and historic photos provided.

Each adopter receives a certificate of adoption for their section.

Obviously-- no legal property rights are involved.

ABC FOX Montana ended up with a nice section of the Tasman Sea! What did you get?