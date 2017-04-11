Beware: Tick season is now in Montana

Sudden temperature swings this winter and spring have health officials predicting a bad tick season this year.

However, it's already time to start keeping an eye out for the spider-like creatures and the diseases they carry.

At Amherst Animal Hospital in Butte, dogs and cats carrying ticks are regular clients April through November.

Non-Credential Vet Technician Danyale West said animals, including humans, are easy targets for the ticks, which normally hang out bushes, low-hanging branches, and tall grasses.

Butte pet owners told ABC FOX Montana said once you spot a tick, you want to get it off as soon as possible.

'We have found ticks on our dogs before. From what I know they are disease carriers and can make the animal and your family sick,” said Mike Conklin, Butte dog owner.

However, when it comes to removing ticks, West said people often make a common mistake.

"You don't twist. A lot of people twist the tick and pull it out. You twist you will break the head off and leave the head in. So you want to remember to just pull straight out,” said West.

A simple system to cut down your chances of catching a tick, limit tick habitat by mowing bushy grassy areas on your property and repel ticks by wearing long sleeved light clothing and using deet sprays.

A couple of the nasty diseases ticks can carry, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Tularemia known as Rabbit Fever and Lyme disease.