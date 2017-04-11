Rain showers expected on Thursday - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Rain showers expected on Thursday

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
WESTERN MONTANA -

Thursday will feature abundant rain showers, with the main focus along the the Montana - Idaho border. 

Cooler air moves in Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing multiple inches of mountain pass snow, and there is potential for intense snow showers into the day Friday that could bring short-lived accumulations down to valleys. Snow showers linger into Saturday morning.

The possible snow Friday isn't expected to last long says our Weather Authority Dave Cochran since midday temperatures will be well above freezing. 

DETAILS AND TIMING

  • Thursday Rain Showers
    • These showers bring rain amounts generally in the 0.5 to 0.75 inch range over the course of the day for Clearwater & Idaho county, ID.
    • The western half of Lincoln county and other western Montana valleys near the state border should receive around 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch of liquid through the day.
    • Western Montana valleys further to the east will be more in the 0.10 in the 0.20 inches range.
    • The strongest storms could have small hail, a few strikes of lightning, and gusty downdraft winds 30 to 40 mph.
  • Friday Snow
    • A quick-moving system will bring enhanced snow showers and a few inches of snow (see map below) to mountain passes Thursday night into Friday. Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail, Bannock, and Homestake are likely to be affected at some point during the day. Whitebird Grade near Grangeville could also see a couple inches of snow, and would be one of the earliest to see snow during early Friday AM hours, as the system moves eastward throughout the day.
    • Intense snow showers during the afternoon could bring brief accumulations down to all valley floors, impacting visibility and travel for those caught driving into brief, intense snow.
    • Showers decrease in coverage and intensity Saturday morning.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:40:13 GMT

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

  • Scam alert: Bozeman business scammed for $25,000 from a management company

    Scam alert: Bozeman business scammed for $25,000 from a management company

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-07-13 03:42:13 GMT

    As fraudsters grow more daring with schemes targeting businesses, Better Business Bureau warns business owners and purchasing agents to be on the lookout for fake purchase orders.

    As fraudsters grow more daring with schemes targeting businesses, Better Business Bureau warns business owners and purchasing agents to be on the lookout for fake purchase orders.

  • Montana's most Googled health condition correlates with CDC data

    Montana's most Googled health condition correlates with CDC data

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-07-12 22:25:44 GMT

    When symptoms seem more serious than a simple cough, it's not unlikely to turn to "Dr. Google." Across the US people give themselves a scare by googling their symptoms in an attempt to self-diagnose.  

    When symptoms seem more serious than a simple cough, it's not unlikely to turn to "Dr. Google." Across the US people give themselves a scare by googling their symptoms in an attempt to self-diagnose.  

  • Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:35:46 GMT

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

  • 15-year-old girl says she was raped by two including a 20-year-old man

    15-year-old girl says she was raped by two including a 20-year-old man

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:12:06 GMT

    A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...

    A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...

  • New Technology in Fighting Wildfires

    New Technology in Fighting Wildfires

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-07-12 04:58:24 GMT

    New technology is changing the way wildland firefighters are doing their jobs. Attacking a fire today is as much about computers and labs, as it is about hoses and shovels.

    New technology is changing the way wildland firefighters are doing their jobs. Attacking a fire today is as much about computers and labs, as it is about hoses and shovels.

  • Three acres lost in Columbia Falls fire

    Three acres lost in Columbia Falls fire

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:46:50 GMT

    Columbia Falls, MT.- A structure fire occurred at a home on Columbia Falls Stage Road, Thursday afternoon. 

    Columbia Falls, MT.- A structure fire occurred at a home on Columbia Falls Stage Road, Thursday afternoon. 

  • Special interest group fights to get Locker Room Privacy Act on 2018 ballot

    Special interest group fights to get Locker Room Privacy Act on 2018 ballot

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:57:31 GMT

    This is becoming a nationwide issue. People in Montana are being affected.

    This is becoming a nationwide issue. People in Montana are being affected.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.