Rain showers expected on Thursday

Thursday will feature abundant rain showers, with the main focus along the the Montana - Idaho border.

Cooler air moves in Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing multiple inches of mountain pass snow, and there is potential for intense snow showers into the day Friday that could bring short-lived accumulations down to valleys. Snow showers linger into Saturday morning.

The possible snow Friday isn't expected to last long says our Weather Authority Dave Cochran since midday temperatures will be well above freezing.

DETAILS AND TIMING

Thursday Rain Showers These showers bring rain amounts generally in the 0.5 to 0.75 inch range over the course of the day for Clearwater & Idaho county, ID. The western half of Lincoln county and other western Montana valleys near the state border should receive around 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch of liquid through the day. Western Montana valleys further to the east will be more in the 0.10 in the 0.20 inches range. The strongest storms could have small hail, a few strikes of lightning, and gusty downdraft winds 30 to 40 mph.

