We Investigate: What parents need to know before choosing a 'drop off 'day care

MISSOULA -

For 7-month-old Eliana Blinov, the wounds on her face from her visit to Busy Hands Fun Center have settled into bruises.

Eliana’s mom Tracy said the risk of infection has also been addressed, but for Blinov it’s been an educational experience to learn about Montana’s childcare options that are available to her.

An education she never would have expected when she first dropped her daughter off on March 31st.

"We didn’t know going into it that there was any sort of child care facility that could run unlicensed, so as parents looking into daycares, we checked the usual Google reviews, Yelp review, the basic reviews anyone would check,” said Blinov.

Blinov said the reviews were great, and the business had been around for a long time, so she said she was shocked when she got the call that her daughter had been bitten multiple times in the face.

The story of Eliana spread like wildfire, after a 2-year-old bit her face at least 8 times, over a span of nearly a minute and a half before an attendant stopped the incident.

Along with grabbing worldwide attention, the story also begs the question: what should you know about your childcare options?

“As a parent, you have to have your guard up,” said Dan Buchta with the Better Business Bureau. “You have to go into one of these things with your eyes open, and you can’t just say ‘Hey, they’re in business, that’s good enough for me. I’m going to drop my kids off there.’ You have to do whatever research you can.”

From the business side, Buchta said Montana has, what he called, a “bit of a childcare crisis.”

"There aren't enough childcare centers to take care of all the parents looking to put their kids into daycare,” said Buchta. “So parents aren't left with a lot of options."

Busy Hands was an unlicensed drop-off center, and in Montana, licenses are also not required for before school, after school, and preschool programs.

The cost may be lower than licensed childcare providers, but having that license means staff must be educated each year, and require certification in CPR and first aid for adults, children, and infants.

Buchta also said he’s heard from many sources that finding staff at non-licensed facilities is very difficult.

"If you're willing to go with somebody who’s not going to be licensed, you are kind of going into it a little bit blind,” Buchta said. “This happens: not everybody checks for licensing."

Buchta offered a few tips for parents:

-Visit the facility in person with questions.

-Ask about safety procedures.

-Ask about required fees.

-Ask about the structure of play time, nap time, and learning time.

And other childcare experts agree with Buchta that you can’t have too many questions going in.

One of those experts in Missoula, Kelly Rosenleaf from Child Care Resources, said they’ve made contact with Busy Hands for added training, but stressed all childcare facilities have a few key responsibilities they need to enforce.

"Are the children observed all the time? Are you watching the children all the time? And if they should be out of your sight, like in a home setting they might be, will you be able to hear them?” asked Rosenleaf. “They have to be able to hear or see the children at all times."

Was Blinov right to trust Busy Hands’ glowing recommendations on Google and Yelp? Rosenleaf said yes, but says a referral isn’t where that search process should end.

Rosenleaf said Child Care Resources lists its own checklist of necessary questions on its website, which can be found here

Rosenleaf said so far, Busy Hands has been extremely grateful for offering to provide added training to their staff, something the drop-off center is not required to do, but has stated in the past two weeks they are anxious to begin implementing.

Blinov also said she’s relieved to hear Busy Hands is looking for added training and resources, but said the most important thing she’s heard came from a message from a stranger on Facebook after her daughter’s story got out.

"She said she sees a lot of parents that just sit back and chalk it up to 'kids will be kids,' or 'this is just a one-time accident,’” Blinov said. “It's just important to take things seriously on any level."

