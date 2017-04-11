Montana House kills bill to raise tobacco taxes

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana House has killed a bill to hike tobacco taxes after Democrats failed to muster enough votes to bring the measure to the floor for debate.



The bill would have raised the tax on a pack of cigarettes from $1.70 to $3.20. Nearly half of the extra money would have gone to give elderly and disabled caregivers a raise.



The Republican-led House Taxation Committee last week filed an adverse report meant to kill the bill.



Democratic lawmakers say the House Taxation Committee gave the tobacco tax bill short shrift a day after health care workers lined up to support it. Those lawmakers attempted to reject the committee's report and bring the measure to the floor.



The Democrats needed 60 of 100 representatives to support the procedural motion. They received only 42 votes on Tuesday.

