Judge won't halt Montana special election ballots for appeal

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A judge won't delay the printing and mailing of ballots for three minor party and independent candidates who are suing to run in Montana's special congressional election.



U.S. District Judge Brian Morris on Tuesday denied the request by Thomas Breck of the Green Party and independents Steve Kelly and Doug Campbell. They had asked Morris for an injunction while their case is before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.



The three men are suing to be added to the ballot in the May 25 election to serve the remainder of former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke's term. Morris declined to add their names, but he lowered the threshold for minor party and independent candidates to qualify from 14,268 voter signatures to 400 signatures.



None of the three had gathered that many signatures by the March 6 deadline.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/11/2017 12:08:53 PM (GMT -6:00)