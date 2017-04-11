Tester picks up Republican challenger for 2018 election

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has his first challenger in the 2018 Montana elections.



Republican state Sen. Albert Olszewski (OHL' sheski) told Lee Newspapers of Montana on Tuesday that he will run for Tester's seat.



Olszewski is an orthopedic surgeon who lives in Kalispell.



He served one term in the state House from 2015-2017, and is in his first term in the state Senate.



No other Republican has yet emerged as a challenger to Tester, a two-term Democrat.



The state Republican Party had expected former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke to take on Tester before President Donald Trump picked him to be Interior secretary.



Attorney General Tim Fox and State Auditor Matthew Rosendale are also considered possible candidates, though neither has made a decision yet.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)