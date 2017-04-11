Orange Street roundabout bringing late-night stops

April marks the beginning of several renovation projects across the state, including Montana's first ever five-spoke roundabout in Missoula.

But as dirt begins moving on the intersection of Orange Street and Interstate 90, the mess is creating some growing pains for locals on the roadways.

Construction crews wasted little time jumping on the project, which has been the plan since as early as last September when it began, but now late-night and early-morning drivers should expect some delays.

According to A&A Consulting, traffic at the intersection is going to be a little rough on Wednesday and Thursday, as flaggers will be directing traffic between the hours of 9:00pm-6:00am.

But on Thursday and Friday, during those same hours, the eastbound off ramp that connects with I-90 will be closed.

That means drivers coming from the west will have to either get off at Reserve Street or at Van Buren.

While this may be an inconvenience, it's all part of the city's very aggressive schedule that's been in place since renovations began last year, and the entire project is expected to be done by the end of June.