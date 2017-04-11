Final days of Missoula Merc are here

For many people in Missoula, it's the end of an era for one of the city's longest standing buildings.

After months of effort from people looking to keep it standing, the Missoula Mercantile building is finally coming down.

And you won't see any wrecking ball, but rather a hammer and chisel, as Andy Holloran, the developer with Homebase Montana, said the whole process of taking down the building will be 30-45 days.

Larger equipment will be used at some point, but it will be mostly done by hand to preserve as much brick as possible.

Holloran said the brick is so fragile and brittle that it's crumbling right in front of the eyes of his crew, and what they can save will be repurposed into the new hotel that will be build on the property.

Holloran said the repurposing process has already been successful, and whatever isn't repurposed into the new hotel will be donated to Home Resources.

Construction is set for June, and Holloran said a structure should be up to some degree by as early as Fall, with plenty of restaurants and retailers already requesting to fill the 20,000 square feet designated for new Missoula business opportunities.