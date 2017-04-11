Lose That Winter Weight - Week 5

We are now through Week 5 of our three-month journey called, “Lose That Winter Weight,” when David Winter tries to get himself, and the rest of western Montana, in shape for the summer.

Usually we watch David suffer, but this week, some serious progress on the scale.

It’s usually the most dreaded part of the week - - the weigh-in. Aubrey Nielsen, David’s partner-in-health from U-104.5 and JACK 105.9 finding more success.

"I’m feeling better every morning when I wake up,” says Aubrey. I was a little concerned this week to be honest with you. There were a few celebrations and I wasn't watching the calories as religiously as I was when we first started. But I’m feeling okay about that. You just got to get back on that horse."

David this week weighs-in at 197 pounds. Success! That's 10 pounds in five weeks! And knowing that he’s gaining muscle and losing fat, David says, makes it all the better.

“This was actually a tough week,” says David. ”I was battling through a back injury and I also had a cold. But under normal circumstances I would lay low and not come work out. But I found I felt so much better after I came in and Jacob stretched me out. We did different mobility moves. And it really helped with my back and I think I recovered from my cold quicker too."

So for this week's workout?

"We’re doing more fun workouts,” says Shania Parker, Aubrey’s FUEL Fitness trainer. “But also a little higher intensity. And now that she has her form really good, we can start adding more weights."

"This week we're going to be focusing a lot more on endurance,” says Jacob Levin, David’s FUEL Fitness trainer. “And a lot on low weight/high rep strength exercises. We’re going to be doing a lot more stuff that we haven't done before,”

As a reminder, ABC FOX Montana is giving away every week, a free month-long membership to the FUEL Fitness in Butte, Bozeman, Kalispell and Missoula. And then at the end of our three-month marathon, we will give away an annual membership.” You can enter to win, or lose (weight), as it were, on our Website.