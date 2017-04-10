Spring snow slows travelers down

In Butte, spring snow slows down travelers on Homestake Pass this weekend.

Even though it's spring, there is still a chance for snow to come in April and May. Therefore, Truckers still need to keep chains in their car.

Saturday night on Homestake Pass a semi-truck jack-knifed because the truck didn't have chains on.

Sergeant Dave Oliverson with Montana Highway Patrol said they had to close the pass for a couple of hours.

Oliverson recommends truck drivers have chains handy on their rigs in Montana until July.

"Just because our mountain passes can possibly be treacherous at times and if they take chains off then, their stuck and they end up getting charged by a tow truck company to pull them,” said Oliverson.

He added when truckers don't pay attention to road conditions and don't put on chains, it can be an inconvenience to them and drivers around.

One truck driver today told ABC FOX Montana if a driver doesn't want to use chains, they should just pull over.

"You know some drivers don't use them and you don't want to drive with them, then don't. Find a safe haven and wait till the snow gone and roads are clear and continue on,” said Greg Bolinger, truck driver.

Montana Highway Patrol does suggest drivers should call 5-11 before hitting the roads. It will let them know about road conditions and the weather.