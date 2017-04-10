Butte man threatens local business

A Butte man faces several charges, after threatening an property rental employee with a handgun.

37-year-old charlie hand on Friday walked into Silver Bow Properties with a nine-milliliter handgun under his shirt.

Butte Undersheriff George Skuletich said Hand tried to threaten an employee by indicating he had a gun.

He said Hand took off once the employee called law enforcement.

Butte police were able to find and arrest him.

Hand faces charges of assault with a weapon, a felony and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and misdemeanor.