Montana governor signs 4 bills to protect foster kids

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed four bills meant to protect children who are in the state's foster care system.



All four bills are the result of the work of a commission appointed by the governor to review the state's Division of Child and Family Services, which is dealing with a record number of children in foster care.



One of the bills sets deadlines to speed up cases that concern youths in need of care. Another appoints a guardian to protect the interests of an abused child in court proceedings.



The third bill requires the state health department to ensure foster parents allow children to participate activities that are appropriate for their age and development. The final bill will allow state and federal lawmakers to review child welfare records.

