Child sustains minor injuries after mother's alleged drunk drivi - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Child sustains minor injuries after mother's alleged drunk driving

Gallatin County -

A woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing with her young son in the car. 

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle roll-over on I-90 westbound, near mile marker 282. This was on Sunday, April 9. 

While in the westbound lane the woman's car went off the road and collided with three delineator posts. She over-corrected, according to legal documents, and the vehicle over-turned. 

Her Cadillac came to rest upright on the median. 

The 4-year-old boy received minor injuries and was not ejected during the accident. White's injuries were also minor: lacerations and busing the the left eye, forehead and behind the left ear. 

She told the responding MHP trooper that she had drank before driving according to the affidavit. She added that she had about three beers at dinner. 

Six unopened Coors beer cans were in the vehicle on the passengers seat. 

The trooper noted that her breath smelled strongly of alcohol, that her eyes were glassy, red, and blood shot and her speech was slurred. 

A preliminary breath test returned a result of 0.129.

The child was give custody to the his father who was on the scene of the crash in a different vehicle. 

White was booked into the Gallatin County Detention facility. 

