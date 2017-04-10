Woman reports rape after seizure in Bozeman residence

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Department is investigating the alleged rape of a woman after she suffered a seizure in a house on Thomas Drive.

The woman reported having a seizure and waking up to being sexually assaulted by who she identified as Shawn Mayes, 48. When she called in, the victim told dispatch that Mayes was still at the house.

Officers and Deputies knocked and announced themselves once they arrived, but no one responded. When they entered the house, law enforcement say they ID'd Mayes.

While being taken into custody, Mayes said "this is not what it looks like" according to the affidavit.

The woman said she was hitchhiking to Bozeman on Thursday. She get a ride to Walmart where she says she was approached by Mayes. The victim tells police that he gave her his phone number and said if she needed help or a place to stay she could contact him.

Later that day she called Mayes, according to records, and asked for shelter for the night. She says Mayes and his roommate picked her up and took her to their house.

The affidavit states that she was not feeling well and became unusually dizzy, making her fall to the floor. This is the first reported seizure. She lost consciousness for an unknown amount of time, she told law enforcement. When she woke up she was in the Mayes' bed according to the affidavit.

Leaving the room another seizure struck and she passed out. This time when she woke up, she was allegedly unclothed in part and being touched by Mayes.

She told police that he was partially unclothed as well and his genitals were exposed.

This prompted her to push him away, scream and call 911.

Mayes' roommate corroborated that he heard screaming and what sounded like a distraught woman. He was in his room though and did not provide more information according to the affidavit.

Mayes has been placed under arrest.