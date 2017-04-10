Missoula holds "lip sync battle" to support Camp Mak-A-Dream - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula holds "lip sync battle" to support Camp Mak-A-Dream

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Twenty “bands” rocked the stage in Western Montana on Sunday, as part of the 2nd annual Lip Sync Battle at the Missoula Children's Theater.

The event invited children from ages 7-17 to dance, laugh and lip-sync to some of their favorite songs, to raise money in support of Camp Mak-A-Dream, a Missoula camp aimed at providing unique experiences for children, teens, young adults, women and families affected by cancer.

Executive director Kim McKearnan said last year's event was an unbelievable success, saying everyone not only gets to donate for a great cause, but have a ton of fun as well.

“It's something different, it's fun to get involved in,” said McKearnan. “You can be a kid and perform, you can be an adult and have a lot of fun and be silly and dress up. Last year, we even had LL Cool J do a promo for us last year because of Lip Sync Battle, so that was a lot of fun to see.”

Along with children and teenagers competing, teachers, parents, and college students also participated for cash prizes and a championship belt.

All of the proceeds go to benefit the camp, which allows all of its participants to enjoy their experiences free of cost.

