IRS hires private tax collectors, scammers look to take advantage

The Better Business Bureau serving the Northwest has issued a warning to taxpayers, in response to the IRS hiring several collection agencies to collect smaller past due tax debts:

The IRS Tax Scam has been the most reported scam nationwide for the past several years. This scam is most often in the form of a phone call. The caller states that they are with the IRS and they are calling about back taxes due. The caller aggressively tries to intimidate and scare the victim into immediately wiring money to a numbered account before law enforcement officers arrive at the victim’s home to make arrests.

Better Business Bureau has made a large effort to inform consumers that the IRS would never call them to collect back taxes. Rather, the IRS sends notice of tax debts via traditional mail.

When educating consumers about the IRS scam, the BBB marketplace team used to be able to say, “if anyone calls stating that they are with the IRS and you have back taxes due, hang up!”

This is no longer necessarily true. The IRS has hired for independent tax collection agencies who will be calling people to collect past due taxes. Both the IRS and the BBB have identified that this may cause some confusion for tax payers who are not sure whether the call they are receiving is a scam call. Here is what you need to know to cut through the confusion.

The four companies awarded the contracts to collect on debt:

1) CBE Group, 1309 Technology Parkway, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

2) Performant, 333 N Canyons Parkway, Livermore, CA 94551

3) Conserve, 200 CrossKeys Office Park, Fairport, NY 14450

4) Pioneer, 325 Daniel Zenker Dr, Horseheads, NY 14845

Better Business Bureau serving the Northwest offers the following precautions to keep in mind, should a consumer receive a call about a past due account:

You will pay the IRS directly. Private collection agencies will not ask for payment on a prepaid debit card, a practice used by current tax scammers. Instead, tax payers will be informed about electronic payment options currently located on http://www.irs.god/Payments. The consumer can also opt to pay a past due balance by check, but this payment should only be payable to the US Treasury and sent directly to the IRS< never the private collection agency.

You will still get two letters. Any collection assignment must be preceded by two separate letters alerting the taxpayer of a past due balance and the pending collection activity. The first will be from the IRS notifying the taxpayer their account is being assigned to a private collection agency (PCA). The second will be from the designated firm. Both letters will contain information that will help taxpayers identify the tax amount owed and assure taxpayers that future collection agency calls they may receive are legitimate.

They will identify themselves. Private collectors will be able to identify themselves as contractors of the IRS collecting taxes. Employees of these collection agencies must follow the provisions of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, and like IRS employees, must be courteous and must respect taxpayer rights. Private firms are not authorized to take enforcement actions against taxpayers.

Not everyone is affected. Accounts that will not be sent to private collection agencies include taxpayers who are: deceased, under the age of 18, military members in designated combat zones, victims of tax-related identity theft, currently under examination or audit, currently in a payment plan, classified as an innocent spouse, and those in presidentially declared disaster areas.

You can opt out. Consumers who do not wish to work with the assigned private collection agency to settle overdue tax accounts must submit a request in writing to the private agency directly.

Watch out for phone scams. Be on the lookout for scammers posing as private collection firms. The IRS will be watching for these schemes as the collection program begins, and this effort will include working with partners in the tax community and law enforcement about emerging scams. People should remember that these private collection firms will only be calling about a tax debt the person has had—and has been aware of—for years and had been contacted about previously in the past by the IRS.

Red Flags to watch out for:

-Call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer. Generally, the IRS will first mail a bill to any taxpayer who owes taxes, and if a case is assigned to a PCA, both the IRS and the authorized collection agency will send the taxpayer a letter. Payment will always be to the United States Treasury.

-Threaten to immediately bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have the taxpayer arrested for not paying.

-Demand that taxes be paid without giving the taxpayer the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed.

-Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

The IRS also advises any taxpayer who wants to make a complaint about a private collection agency or about the behavior of a specific employee to contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) at 800-366-4484, online at tigta.gov or in writing to:



Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration Hotline, PO Box 595, Ben Franklin Station, Washington DC 20044-0589.

The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker and bbb.org remain reliable resources for consumer information and scam detection and reporting resources.