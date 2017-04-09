Lewis & Clark Library's Annual Food for Fines - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lewis & Clark Library's Annual Food for Fines

HELENA -

Most of us have done it once or twice, forgotten to return a library book and ended up with overdue fees.

However, now the Lewis and Clark Library has a way for you to pay off those fees. 

The library will be hosting their Food for Fines this week, which allows patrons to pay overdue items with canned food.

The food will benefit Helena's food bank, Helena Food Share.

But keep in mind this only works for over due items and not lost or damaged items.

The Main Branch of the Library at 120 S. Last Chance Gulch, as well as the Branch libraries in Augusta, Lincoln, East Helena, and the Bookmobile are offering Amnesty from Library fines during National Library Week, April 9-16th, according to the Library's website. 

 For more information about this go to https://www.lclibrary.org/

