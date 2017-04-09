Easter egg hunt at Stodden Park

Despite the snowy weather Sunday, 500 kids in Butte still got to hunt Easter eggs at Stodden Park.

Butte kids were eager to try to find some hidden Easter eggs at Butte's famous park.

Brittany Whitley, student and president with the Education Club at the University of Montana-Western said this was their first time hosting an Easter egg hunt.

Whitley said they wanted to host this Easter egg hunt to get the community together and have some fun.

She added her and the club members hid over thousand eggs and kids shocking found them all under an hour.

Overall Whitley said she learned that she may need more eggs for next year's eggs hunt.

She added that most kids were only able to take home over three eggs in their basket.