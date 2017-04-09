Easter egg hunt at Stodden Park - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Easter egg hunt at Stodden Park

Posted: Updated:
Photo: BrittanyWhitley Photo: BrittanyWhitley
BUTTE -

Despite the snowy weather Sunday, 500 kids in Butte still got to hunt Easter eggs at Stodden Park. 

Butte kids were eager to try to find some hidden Easter eggs at Butte's famous park. 

Brittany Whitley, student and president with the Education Club at the University of Montana-Western said this was their first time hosting an Easter egg hunt.

Whitley said they wanted to host this Easter egg hunt to get the community together and have some fun. 

She added her and the club members hid over thousand eggs and kids shocking found them all under an hour.

Overall Whitley said she learned that she may need more eggs for next year's eggs hunt.

She added that most kids were only able to take home over three eggs in their basket. 

But Whitley said she can't wait for next year and plans on buying more eggs. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:40:13 GMT

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

  • UPDATE: Dog found with snout tied shut in Butte reunited with family

    UPDATE: Dog found with snout tied shut in Butte reunited with family

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:35:35 GMT

    Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

    Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

  • Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:19:43 GMT
    Credit: Great Falls TribuneCredit: Great Falls Tribune

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

  • Elderly suffering from air conditioning problems in Missoula Manor

    Elderly suffering from air conditioning problems in Missoula Manor

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:27 AM EDT2017-07-11 04:27:39 GMT

    Residents are concerned for their health and well-being. 

    Residents are concerned for their health and well-being. 

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:34:09 GMT

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Emergency responders contain Kalispell structure fire

    Emergency responders contain Kalispell structure fire

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:40:11 GMT

    Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Pioneer Dr., off of Highway 2 in Kalispell. 

    Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Pioneer Dr., off of Highway 2 in Kalispell. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.