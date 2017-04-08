5k in Bozeman helps raise money for veterans

Sweat for the Vets, the annual 5k event took place Saturday morning in Bozeman.

Gabriel Martin veteran and race participant said, “22 veterans commit suicide a day and one every 36 hours in Montana. If these programs can do something to combat that, then that's very important.”

The event looks to raise money for local veteran projects, Warriors in Quiet Waters and the Station Foundation. Martin says he runs to help out his fellow veterans.

“If there something I can do personally to help other veterans that are struggling with depression, PTSD, suicidal thoughts that's what I’m a part of.”

Mariah Althouse co-organizer of the event says it’s great to give back to the local community.

“Both of these charities are local here in Bozeman, in our community and it's just really important to me because it's all local and it stays in our community and it's helping the people in our community.”

With close to 250 people signing to up to participate the DET 450 fund club has raised two thousand dollars for each veteran project.

“This year is about doubled what we had last year so far and hopefully it just keeps going up,” said Althouse.

As a veteran himself, Gabriel knows just how important these veteran projects can be.

“If I can get turned around and get out on the right track and try to be a better productive member for the society and community then I know other veterans are capable of that as well.”

Althouse hopes this annual event continues for years to come.