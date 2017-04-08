Powdery Mildew: how are Cherry growers protecting their cherries - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Powdery Mildew: how are Cherry growers protecting their cherries?

BIGFORK -

Spring is here, which means it won’t be long until you start seeing Flathead Cherry stands pop up on every corner.

Unfortunately, there’s a relatively new mildew that Cherry growers need to keep an eye on.

Brian Campbell with Monson Fruit tells us more than likely the Cherry Powdery Mildew came over on some tree stalk, and it causes a lot of damage, "If it's on the fruit it can make it unmarketable,” he says.  “It may not affect the fruit right away but, a week down the road when it's in the grocery store it could be rotten because of the mildew."

The mildew is a white fuzz that covers the leaves and the fruit of the Cherry.

Not to worry Claudia Probst who is a research plant pathologist from Washington State University says if one cherry is spotted with mildew that entire bunch of cherries gets tossed out. This however can affect grower's export revenue, "It affects the grower directly because if the packing house rejects you're likely not getting paid for that batch."

So the question is, how can Cherry growers fight the disease?  Probst tells us all growers can do is spray and rotate the sprays often so the trees don’t become immune.

While rain and wind play a key factor in how powdery mildew spreads and affects the fruit, there's still something else affecting the fruit causing the mildew.  And researchers still aren't sure what that is.

