Suspect in murder of Idaho woman in custody

Suspect in murder of Idaho woman in custody

IDAHO -

On April 5, 78 year old Shirley Ann Ramey was found deceased in her home in Hope, Idaho.

At approximately 5:00 pm on April 5 the Bonner County Sheriff’s Department responded to trestle creek road in Idaho to investigate the report of an unresponsive woman.

When they arrived on scene they identified the deceased female, as Shirley Ramey.

In a press release from the Bonner County Sheriff’s department it appears there is not a relationship between Utt and Ramey who at the time was living a quarter of a mile away from the victim’s home.

Detectives discovered that Utt had fled the state and was believed to be in Oregon.

According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Facebook page in a joint effort between the Bonner county sheriff’s department and US Marshall's Service, Nathan Lane Utt was arrested at the Spokane Train Station, on April 7, booked into the Spokane County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Idaho.

Mugshot courtesy of the Bonner County Sheriff’s Department.

*The original article state that Shirley Ann Ramey was from Kalispell, which was incorrect. Both woman have the same name, but Kalispell woman is not related to this crime. This information has been corrected in the updated article.

