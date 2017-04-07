Griz "flip" through first scrimmage of spring practice - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Griz "flip" through first scrimmage of spring practice

The Montana Grizzlies held their first scrimmage of the spring season, and many left Washington Grizzly Friday night talking only about one play. Towards the end of the scrimmage, in which the offense was completely dominated by the defense of Montana, Jerry Louie McGee front-flipped into the endzone for a touchdown.

After the scrimmage was over, McGee talked about how he saw Montana safety Justin Strong coming over to make the hit, so he decided to front flip over fellow receiver Keenan Curran into the endzone. 

Coach Bob Stitt laughed afterwords, saying "you can't bridal Jerry, he just does what he does." 

It was the first chance for the media and public to see the new quarterbacks fighting for the starting spot. Redshirt senior Reese Phillips is the odds-on favorite to win the job, but freshman Gresh Jensen and transfer Caleb Hill also had reps today to potentially move up. 

The Griz will hold two more scrimmages in the next two weeks, and then have their annual spring game in Butte on April 22. You can watch that game exclusively on SWX.

    Eight more players will join the Montana State University Billings baseball team for the 2018 season announced head coach Aaron Sutton on Sunday.

    In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!

    Carroll College just replaced the original gym floor inside the PE Center that was dedicated in 1970. That court saw its fair share of wear in tear. 

    Eight more players will join the Montana State University Billings baseball team for the 2018 season announced head coach Aaron Sutton on Sunday.

    High-scoring Steven Beo, a former two-time All-State guard from Richland, Wash., will transfer to Eastern Washington University from BYU and play for the Eagle men's basketball program.

