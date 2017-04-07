Griz "flip" through first scrimmage of spring practice

The Montana Grizzlies held their first scrimmage of the spring season, and many left Washington Grizzly Friday night talking only about one play. Towards the end of the scrimmage, in which the offense was completely dominated by the defense of Montana, Jerry Louie McGee front-flipped into the endzone for a touchdown.

After the scrimmage was over, McGee talked about how he saw Montana safety Justin Strong coming over to make the hit, so he decided to front flip over fellow receiver Keenan Curran into the endzone.

Coach Bob Stitt laughed afterwords, saying "you can't bridal Jerry, he just does what he does."

It was the first chance for the media and public to see the new quarterbacks fighting for the starting spot. Redshirt senior Reese Phillips is the odds-on favorite to win the job, but freshman Gresh Jensen and transfer Caleb Hill also had reps today to potentially move up.

The Griz will hold two more scrimmages in the next two weeks, and then have their annual spring game in Butte on April 22. You can watch that game exclusively on SWX.