UPDATE: Strong rain and winds cause power outages - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: Strong rain and winds cause power outages

Posted: Updated:
EVERGREEN -

UPDATE:  As of this morning, power was restored to all customers in the Flathead Valley.

According to Flathead Electric's outage viewer as of 5:30 PM the company is predicting over three hundred people are without power due to severe weather in the Flathead Valley.

Crews are out working now to bring those customers power soon.

