Power restored after excavator accident - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Power restored after excavator accident

Posted: Updated:
KALISPELL -

This morning, Friday April 7, over three hundred people lost power in the Flathead Valley.

Witnesses tell us an excavator working in the County Landfill in Kalispell clipped a power line, leaving live power wires exposed on the ground.

Flathead Electric was on scene and as of Friday afternoon power was restored.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.