A second chance for mail ballot election

With Ryan Zinke as the Secretary of the Interior, counties around Montana have been racing to prepare for the special election in May to vote on a new Congressman.

After Senate bill 305 was blocked, essentially killing any possibility of a mail-in ballot election, Governor Steve Bullock announced, today, Friday April 7 a revision to House bill 83 that would allow mail-in ballots for the special election on May 25.

A mail ballot election would save counties thousands of dollars in poling location cost.

Rebecca Connors with the Missoula Election Department tells us eight poling locations have declined hosting the poling at their locations resulting 36,000 voters who cannot go to their poling stations.

Connors says having the election on the Thursday prior to Memorial Day makes it difficult to find people who can work Election Day, but the mail ballots could solve that.

