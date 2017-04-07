Severe weather closes Whitefish Mountain Resort - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Severe weather closes Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH -

Heading into its final weekend Whitefish Mountain Resort did something it rarely does, close.

RP manager Riley Polumbus tells us that severe rain and lightening forced the mountain to close for guest's safety.

The mountain is hoping once the weather gets better it can re open.

