Montana man charged with killing 2-year-old daughter

By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A southeastern Montana man with a history of child abuse and neglect referrals is charged with killing his 2-year-old daughter.
    
Big Horn County prosecutors on Friday charged 26-year-old Dana Redding Jr. with deliberate homicide, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
    
The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2ob6SOf ) Redding's daughter died Wednesday at the hospital in Hardin. He was arrested that day.
    
Court records say the victim's 3-year-old brother told an FBI child forensic interviewer that "daddy" hurt his sister and that a tool was used.
    
Prosecutors say the girl had an open wound on the back of her head and a lot of bruising. An autopsy found she died of injuries caused by "abusive physical contact."
    
