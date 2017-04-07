Montana man charged with killing 2-year-old daughter

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A southeastern Montana man with a history of child abuse and neglect referrals is charged with killing his 2-year-old daughter.



Big Horn County prosecutors on Friday charged 26-year-old Dana Redding Jr. with deliberate homicide, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.



The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2ob6SOf ) Redding's daughter died Wednesday at the hospital in Hardin. He was arrested that day.



Court records say the victim's 3-year-old brother told an FBI child forensic interviewer that "daddy" hurt his sister and that a tool was used.



Prosecutors say the girl had an open wound on the back of her head and a lot of bruising. An autopsy found she died of injuries caused by "abusive physical contact."



Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

