Multiple earthquakes near Three Forks

Multiple earthquakes shake the ground near three forks. In the past week, six earthquakes have been recorded by the USGS with the highest magnitude reaching 3.3.

The earthquakes happened about 11 miles outside of Three Forks

"No I did not feel them," said Three Forks resident Crystal Turner.

According to the Montana state website, Montana is one of the most seismically active states in the country.

"I think it's because I'm from California and I'm used to them, unless it's 4.0 I don't think you really ever feel them, but it didn't wake me up," Turner continued.

Almost 4-5 earthquakes happen a day here in Montana. However, residents say that at a magnitude of only 3.3, they have personally experienced much worse.

Turner said, "89 when the Bay Bridge fell down and it was during a Giants game, I remember watching the Giants game and everything you know, that was crazy and you went outside and the oak trees were going like this, like they were dancing in the wind

Jerry Pierson actually recalls losing his wife in an earthquake, "The biggest one in Seattle was in 1991. And my wife, we lived in Bellevue a suburb of Seattle, my wife worked downtown, and she didn't make it home that night because the freeway collapsed, I think that was an 8.1."

The last time Montana experienced an earthquake close to that size was in 1959. The 7.5 magnitude earthquake caused 29 fatalities and about $11 million in damage.

If you want to track Earthquakes in Montana then click here.